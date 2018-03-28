Image copyright Dino Melaye/Instagram Image example Dino Melaye na Senator for Nigeria wey dey represent Kogi West for di National Assembly.

Di Nigeria Police don declare say Dino Melaye, Senator from Kogi State, na wanted man.

INTERPOL wey be International Police don get alert to arrest di lawmaker and Mohammed Audu, wey bi son of a former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, anywhere dem see dem.

Na di Kogi State commissioner of Police, Ali Janga make di announcement, on Wednesday inside one statement wey also mention six oda suspects.

Dem say six pipo wey escape from dia custody and don become fugitive of di law na ; Kabiru Seidu (Osama), Nuhu Salisu (Small), Aliyu Isah, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed.

Di criminal charge na say Dino Melaye and Audu, bin get guns for dia possession illegally.