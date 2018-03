Image copyright Getty Images/Dino Melaye Image example IGP Ibrahim Idris fit find imsef for court ontop accusation of intimidation, harassment, blackmail and mental assault from Dino Melaye

Nigeria senator Dino Melaye, don draw ear give Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to produce two suspects wey claim say di lawmaker give dem guns, otherwise im go sue am.

Melaye talk say na 48 hours im give Idris, or im go carry am go court on charges of intimidation, harassment, blackmail and mental assault.

Image copyright Senator Dino Melaye/Facebook Image example Senator Melaye say im no dey go back im own state to answer court case.

Yesterday Police for Kogi say di two suspects wey confess to dem say Melaye give dem gun to use and some oda suspects, escape comot from dia domot for morning, just hours before dem suppose show for Lokoja high court.

Mr Melaye na di reason why di court Judge no gree give gofment lawyers di arrest warrant dem want.

From inside senate where im dey talk, di lawmaker remind pipo say accused persons, like di two suspects wey escape, dey innocent until court say dem dey guilty.

Meanwhile, Melaye dey happy say im no go need travel go back Kogi, im own state, to appear for court, because according to am, di case don transfer go Federal High Court, Abuja.