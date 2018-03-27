Koku Anyidoho Arrest: “The Bull” make hot over Akufo-Addo coup comment

Ghana police arrest Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Koku Anyidoho after he predict say dem go overthrow President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Koku Anyidoho who party people dey call am "The Bull" be one of demma firebrand communicators who Dey bash ruling government more times.

Image example NDC Women defy police orders den block road plus demma body in protest against di arrest .

Di Police numbering sixteen storm di premises of di Accra International Press Center plus plain-clothes den arrest am.

Den di NDC dey di demma NDC press conference in reaction to di controversial Ghana-US Military Cooperation agreement which dey cause confusion.

NDC supporters storm di Police Headquarters for Accra over di arrest as more of dem bore say why dem for arrest Koku Anyidoho.