Nigeria: lawmaker pickin don die after dem shoot am for London

Image copyright Abraham Badru/Facebook Image example Abraham Badru na di third person wey dem don shoot die for Hackey

Dem don shoot di son of one Nigerian politician die for im family house for London.

26 years Abraham Badru die after dem shoot am for one street for Dalston Hackney around 11pm on Sunday. Dis na di latest round of bloodshed for London and 19 young pipo do die dis year alone.

Im bin just fall for pavement wen police see am after pipo report loud gunshot and e no tay dem declare say im don die.

Police neva arrest anybody.

Abraham bin dey work as football coach after im Masters degree for sports coaching from University of Gloucestershire.

Im bin don win Police bravery award as a teenager wen im save one woman wey dem bin wan rape.

Im papa Dolapo Badru dey represent Lagos Island 1 for House of Representatives.