Internet don craze for man wey dey use blackboard teach computer

Internet cray when dem see foto of Ghana teacher wey dey use blackboard to teach computer.

Kumasi man Richard Appiah Akoto, dey draw correct computer foto give im students as e no get real computer to use teach dem.

Students are expected to pass a technology exam - even if they have no access to computers

Even one computer, di school neva see since 2011. And di students suppose pass information and communications technology (ICT) exam.

Akoto write for Facebook say di mata get as e be.

For im post, Akoto, wey im guy name na Owura Kwadwo, say "I love my students so I dey try do anytin I fit do so dem go understand wetin I dey teach dem."

This teacher reminds me of a school, in Kano, where we found out (must have been around 2005) that students were introduced to the computer keyboard through photocopies of actual keyboards. Yes, they did ASDF ;LKJ on paper! Some teachers bend the "IM" out of impossible, really. — 'Gbénga Sèsan (@gbengasesan) February 26, 2018

After di foto show for internet, big computer company, Microsoft, promise say dem go send new computer to Akoto.

Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on https://t.co/dJ6loRUOdg — Microsoft Africa (@MicrosoftAfrica) February 27, 2018

Plenty pipo for social media hail am for di way e dey put mind for im work and even businesswoman Rebecca Enonchong tweet give Microsoft Africa say di man dey teach students how to use dia product wey e no even get sef.