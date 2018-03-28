Ghana First Demo: Thousands hit streets of Accra on top Ghana-US Military Deal

Dem reversion di late Ebony en song take do demma jama song, "muntu nu Oo muntu Nana, muntu nu Oo muntu Nana, adie oyeei yentiasie Oo."

Thousands of dem flood di roads like red sea dey protest against di Ghana-US military deal wey Parliament ratify last Friday.

Di "Put Ghana First Demo" organised by Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) dey argue say President Akufo-Addo sell Ghana en sovereignty give America for USD 20 million.

Dem dey demand say make government reverse di deal sake of Ghanaians no want am.

Di demonstrators be mainly leadership den supporters of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) plus den opposition parties like All Peoples Congress (APC).

Leading member of di NDC Ekow Spio-Gabrah talk for BBC Pidgin Reporter Favour Nunoo say di agreement dey like say "tenant want rent place from landlord but e be di tenant dey give terms and conditions of en stay give di landlord."

Di demonstrators dey in demma thousands, dem wear red tops den bandanas for Di streets of Accra.