Why Brymo wear 'G-string' for im new video

Image copyright Brymo

Popular Nigeria singer Brymo don drop new album for market wey im call 'OṢÓ' wey mean wizard.

But no be dis im number six album, wey pipo don already praise say e good well-well, dey cause katakata for social media, na di video for di first song from di album wey im call "Heya".

Reason be say im bumbum show well-well for di video and pipo don watch am 6,000 times just one day after im post am.

Wetin people talk for social media?

Argument don bust on top whether dem fit call dis kain thing art or sumtin else. Some dey hail am...

Skip Twitter post by @Omojuwa If you don’t like Brymo’s content, you are in the right place. You are not his audience and he is not pretending about that. Those who understand his art appreciate him. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 28, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Nobsdaslushhkid You guys know that we don’t deserve Brymo, right ? — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) March 27, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @themildgeek I actually liked Brymo's Heya. Song was nice, video was cool.



Small nyansh and all of you are shouting. If na woman own now... — Sheriff (@themildgeek) March 27, 2018

Odas dey nail am.

Skip Twitter post by @thisisAQ I watched the new Brymo video and I almost cried.. That's the state of creativity I never want to get to.. The thin line gets thinner. His creativity remains unmatched... — KingMAKER/KingSLAYER (@thisisAQ) March 27, 2018

So, na creativity or craze?

Brymo imsef follow BBC Pidgin talk. Im say di message for di song na to show say "my people still be bush people for inside dia mind.

"Because civilisation surround us, we think say we dey inside di civilisation but no be so."

Di singer also talk say e try to imagine how e go be if bush man from olden days enta big town, dat na why e wear wetin e wear.

Brymo chook mouth for wetin pipo dey yan for social media say "people no know wetin dem want, until dem see am."

And e say e no go hard am to wear di 'G-string' wey im wear for di video perform for live stage.