Na grass we dey chop -Cameroon refugees for Nigeria tell UNHCR

Image copyright Abine Ayah Ayah Image example According to world join bodi United Nations Cameroon reugee dem wey dey Nigeria pass 20,000

Cameroon refugees for Nigeria need chop urgently, as di refugees for Benue state di chop elephant grass, deh di pound am den boil am chop for survive.

According to di join-bodi ontop world refugee mata United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR , dis na one of di problems dem for di plenti Cameroon refugees wey dey Nigeria.

Na wen di agency visit di refugee dem na im dem tell dem how dem dey chop di grass as chop no dey.

Skip Twitter post by @BethMpimbaza This is how Cameroonian refugees in Abande, Benue state survive – eating ‘elephant grass’ - the grass is pounded before it is cooked! Food is urgently needed for 20,485 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Cross River and Benue states, #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/zGruXddrmp — Elizabeth Mpimbaza (@BethMpimbaza) March 27, 2018

From Cameroon side, Chairman for AAyah Foundation, Ayah Ayah, weh e visit de refugees dem too say "chop na luxury for de refugees as deh no even get water and place for sleep", as e tell BBC News Pidgin

"No even tok for medicine, pipo di die, de situation na lock mop, we ngondere dem di do akwara for survive", Ayah Ayah add.

De foundation di try for start project with UNHCR for bring back pikin dem, den after about 50 pipo especially de wan weh don lost all dia family, dia house. Aya say deh go start with cases dem weh bad, de chairman tok.

Cameroon refugee dem di still fear say deh go force dem back, but some committee for Nigeria, Nigerian Eligibility Committee don put mop say make deh give two-year Temporary Protection Status for Cameroon. Refugee dem for Nigeria.

E nova stay weh de agency visit Eket, Etim-Ekpo, Oran, Kwande, Boki, Etung and Ikom local government areas (LGAs) in Akwa Ibom, Benue and Cross River for check land and plan for put structure, meet-up partners for shine eye for refugee dia situation.

Image copyright Abine Ayah Ayah Image example Cameroon people dem dey run from crisis from dia country

Benue local government don give 191 hectares for land and UNHCR check say e fit shelter 5000 pipo, site planning already bi.

For Cross River, de UN agency di try for see how dey fit relocate de pipo and for Ikom give dem counselling and also give assistance for some 2197 refugees dem for Akampa local government weh community di helep.

UNHCR di try for give food and kain-kain items plus health assistance as most pipo no get anything and dem di look for 18million dollars for look-ot for more 40,000 pipo dem.