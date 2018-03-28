Nivea advert controversy na misunderstanding-Omowunmi Akinnifesi

Image example Omowunmi become di face of Nivea for 2017

Di face of NIVEA Africa and former most beautiful girl in Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, say di controversy wey bin happen ontop NIVEA advert about skin colour for late last year na misunderstanding.

Di advert wey cause plenty palava show for TV and billboard for Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal, and for inside Omowunmi talk say her 'fair skin make her feel younger.'

Dis one make pipo vex ontop social media say di advert dey promote racism.

Nivea bin come out to apologise say dem no mean to offend dia consumers and dem bin take down some of di billboards dem dat time.

For inside exclusive interview wey Omowunmi give BBC News Pidgin, she talk say things no be as people reason am dat time.

"I believe say women whether black, white, brown or caramel dey beautiful."

"Nivea no dey promote bleaching, Nivea dey promote glow, say you use product and you dey beautiful no be say you bleach."

Na so Omowunmi talk.

Omowunmi also talk about how e dey important for every woman to dey confident in dia own skin no mata how e be and whoever dem be.

"I believe say everywoman must be confident in whoever dem be, which ever colour dem be, dey must dey confident."

"Women dey wey no dey confident with dia skin, di same way pipo no dey confident with dia bodi, dia selves, with dia personality, everybody get dia own insecurities, but no mata you suppose know say you dey no mata di colour you be, you suppose know say you dey stong."

Na so she talk.

Omowunmi talk say di koko na for every woman to know im own value and make am shine wella.