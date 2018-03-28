Image copyright Abdouramam Hamadou Baba/Facebook Image example Di amateur club presidents dem di vex for FIFA

President for Etoile Filante of Gaorua Cameroon Abdouraman Hamadou Baba one of di amateur club presidents dem don vex drag FIFA for Court for the Arbitration of Sports, CAS.

Dis na because di Normalisation Committee bi suppose for komot for February 28, but de world football bodi, FIFA bi kam add dem anoda six moon.

Abdouranam weh na yi take de past executive for Fecafoot for CAS and e win, make de last executive komot before de committee weh e dey now.

Dis club president weh e be bi cabinet chief for former Fecafoot President, Iya Mohammed say make FIFA explain why e add six moon for committee.

De six moon weh FIFA add, e di argue no good for seka say since 2013, Fecafoot no fit run e own affairs dem.

E say problem no fit finish if FIFA di wait make parliament change law for 2011 weh e di organise sports activities for kontri.

Abdouramam don tell BBC News Pidgin say de case weh CAS, get for judge.

"If FIFA no give correct explanation, CAS go cancel decision weh FIFA add six months for Normalisation Committee again".

Na so im talk.