Today Tori: Na grass we dey chop -Cameroon refugees for Nigeria tell UNHCR and Ghanaians dey protest di Ghana-US Military Deal

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 28 March, 2018.

Image copyright Abine Ayah Ayah Image example According to world join bodi United Nations Cameroon reugee dem wey dey Nigeria pass 20,000

Na grass we dey chop -Cameroon refugees for Nigeria tell UNHCR

Cameroon refugees for Nigeria need chop urgently, as di refugees for Benue state di chop elephant grass, deh di pound am den boil am chop for survive.

According to di join-bodi ontop world refugee mata United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR , dis na one of di problems dem for di plenti Cameroon refugees wey dey Nigeria.

Na wen di agency visit di refugee dem na im dem tell dem how dem dey chop di grass as chop no dey.

From Cameroon side, Chairman for AAyah Foundation, Ayah Ayah, weh e visit de refugees dem too say "chop na luxury for de refugees as deh no even get water and place for sleep", as e tell BBC News Pidgin.

Ghana First Demo: Thousands hit streets of Accra on top Ghana-US Military Deal

Dem reversion di late Ebony en song take do demma jama song, "muntu nu Oo muntu Nana, muntu nu Oo muntu Nana, adie oyeei yentiasie Oo."

Thousands of dem flood di roads like red sea dey protest against di Ghana-US military deal wey Parliament ratify last Friday.

Di "Put Ghana First Demo" organised by Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) dey argue say President Akufo-Addo sell Ghana en sovereignty give America for USD 20 million.

Dem dey demand say make government reverse di deal sake of Ghanaians no want am.

Nivea advert controversy na misunderstanding-Omowunmi Akinnifesi

Image example Omowunmi become di face of Nivea for 2017

Di face of NIVEA Africa and former most beautiful girl in Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, say di controversy wey bin happen ontop NIVEA advert about skin colour for late last year na misunderstanding.

Di advert wey cause plenty palava show for TV and billboard for Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal, and for inside Omowunmi talk say her 'fair skin make her feel younger.'

For inside exclusive interview wey Omowunmi give BBC News Pidgin, she talk say things no be as people reason am dat time.

"I believe say women whether black, white, brown or caramel dey beautiful."

"Nivea no dey promote bleaching, Nivea dey promote glow, say you use product and you dey beautiful no be say you bleach."

Cameroon club president don drag FIFA for court

Image copyright Abdouramam Hamadou Baba/Facebook Image example Di amateur club presidents dem di vex for FIFA

President for Etoile Filante of Gaorua Cameroon Abdouraman Hamadou Baba one of di amateur club presidents dem don vex drag FIFA for Court for the Arbitration of Sports, CAS.

Dis na because di Normalisation Committee bi suppose for komot for February 28, but de world football bodi, FIFA bi kam add dem anoda six moon.

Abdouranam weh na yi take de past executive for Fecafoot for CAS and e win, make de last executive komot before de committee weh e dey now.

Dis club president weh e be bi cabinet chief for former Fecafoot President, Iya Mohammed say make FIFA explain why e add six moon for committee.

De six moon weh FIFA add, e di argue no good for seka say since 2013, Fecafoot no fit run e own affairs dem.

Why Brymo wear 'G-string' for im new video

Image copyright Brymo

Popular Nigeria singer Brymo don drop new album for market wey im call 'OṢÓ' wey mean wizard.

But no be dis im number six album, wey pipo don already praise say e good well-well, dey cause katakata for social media, na di video for di first song from di album wey im call "Heya".

Reason be say im bumbum show well-well for di video and pipo don watch am 6,000 times just one day after im post am.

Brymo imsef follow BBC Pidgin talk. Im say di message for di song na to show say "my people still be bush people for inside dia mind.

"Because civilisation surround us, we think say we dey inside di civilisation but no be so."

Di singer also talk say e try to imagine how e go be if bush man from olden days enta big town, dat na why e wear wetin e wear.