Buhari in Lagos: 'Why di president dey make us waka upandan' - Lagosians

  • 29 March 2018
President Buhari wey come from im medical trip enter London Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo for Lagos dey vex for Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari on top di visit wey e dey visit di state on Thursday 29 March.

Mr Buhari wan come commission di new Ikeja Bus Terminal. E go also attend seminar to honour former governor, Bola Tinubu, wey be di national leader of ruling All Progressives Congress.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode declare di day public holiday so presido go fit waka wella.

Dem also block some road and arrange how pipo go waka for di state.

Di tin don cause plenty go-slow sotay Lagos carry di vex enta social media.

But people feel say di whole visit no get reason as na state project im dey come commission.

