Buhari in Lagos: 'Why di president dey make us waka upandan' - Lagosians
- 29 March 2018
Pipo for Lagos dey vex for Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari on top di visit wey e dey visit di state on Thursday 29 March.
Mr Buhari wan come commission di new Ikeja Bus Terminal. E go also attend seminar to honour former governor, Bola Tinubu, wey be di national leader of ruling All Progressives Congress.
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode declare di day public holiday so presido go fit waka wella.
Dem also block some road and arrange how pipo go waka for di state.
Di tin don cause plenty go-slow sotay Lagos carry di vex enta social media.
The trekking has begun in Lagos. I hope mischief makers won’t deceive President Buhari that people trekking are happy...Posted by Tunde Adenuga on Thursday, 29 March 2018
Olamide: Shut down Maley. Shut down Eko hotel.— Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) March 29, 2018
Buhari: Hold my cattle pic.twitter.com/3Ht4zyCLIm
FLASH: President Buhari has reportedly given an order that all blocked roads in Lagos be opened - until he is close. Road will be closed for him to make a pass through and will be opened after he passes.— Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) March 29, 2018
Pres Buhari is still lounging in Abuja, and Lagos is already locked down. And to think the major reason he is coming to Lagos is for the 66th birthday celebrations of the Jagaban.#NonsensePosted by Teslim Elias Ayinde Komolafe Jr. on Thursday, 29 March 2018
Lagos walk for Ambode and BuhariPosted by Momoh Sanni Yusuf on Thursday, 29 March 2018
Retweeted Rosanwo (@rosanwo):— Praise Adeyemo (@thesoftlander) March 29, 2018
Booked a 8:45 flight from Abuja to Lagos with the hope of getting out of Abuja before Buhari, checked in at 7:20.
I hear the airspace will be closed until Buhari arrives in Lagos.
madness 🇳🇬
#PMBinLagos: Lagosians resort to trekking as major roads are blocked due to President Buhari’s scheduled visit https://t.co/TfXE5TWdX4 Via @Ent_Redefined pic.twitter.com/2QjhvFawXk— Adeshina (@DjMedicc) March 29, 2018
But people feel say di whole visit no get reason as na state project im dey come commission.