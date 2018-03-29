Image copyright Getty Images

Pipo for Lagos dey vex for Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari on top di visit wey e dey visit di state on Thursday 29 March.

Mr Buhari wan come commission di new Ikeja Bus Terminal. E go also attend seminar to honour former governor, Bola Tinubu, wey be di national leader of ruling All Progressives Congress.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode declare di day public holiday so presido go fit waka wella.

Dem also block some road and arrange how pipo go waka for di state.

Di tin don cause plenty go-slow sotay Lagos carry di vex enta social media.

Skip Twitter post by @MrAbuSidiq FLASH: President Buhari has reportedly given an order that all blocked roads in Lagos be opened - until he is close. Road will be closed for him to make a pass through and will be opened after he passes. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) March 29, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @thesoftlander Retweeted Rosanwo (@rosanwo):



Booked a 8:45 flight from Abuja to Lagos with the hope of getting out of Abuja before Buhari, checked in at 7:20.



I hear the airspace will be closed until Buhari arrives in Lagos.



madness 🇳🇬 — Praise Adeyemo (@thesoftlander) March 29, 2018

But people feel say di whole visit no get reason as na state project im dey come commission.