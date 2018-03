Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vigilante people for Bakin Kogi, Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria dey look di damage after herdsmen attack di village on 24 February, 2017

Gunmen wey dem suspect say na herdsmen don kill six pipo for Kaduna wey dey north central Nigeria.

Tori be say di gunmen reach like 10 and na army and police uniform dem wear take do di attack.

Tori pipo, Vanguard, say one pesin wey dey dia when di thing happen, Auta Maurice, talk say dem kill three pipo for bush as dem dey find wood wey dem go use for roofing and kill anoda three for wia dem dey do mining.

Four pipo wound for di attack and dem don carry dem go hospital.

Police neva confam wetin happen.