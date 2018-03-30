Image copyright Getty Images Image example World Bank believe say N5,000 na 25% of wetin poor Nigerians need to spend for di month

Recently, Nigeria bin sign agreement with Switzerland wey go allow di last $321m wey family of former military ruler Sani Abacha put for dia country, to return to di West African country.

Di agreement be say Nigeria government go use dis 'Abacha loot' for one National Social Safety Nets Project wey go give poor Nigerian pipo N5,000 every month.

Di World Bank sef don agree to put $500m down for di programme and put eye to monitor am.

Dis na 5 ways wey pesin fit take benefit.

World Bank tell BBC say na only poor pipo go get dis money, and dia name must dey inside di National Social Register (NSR).

For pesin name to dey inside NSR, di community pipo where di pesin dey must believe say im need help.

Local Government workers wey di National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office agency don train, go come put di pesin name inside di register.

Anybodi wey wan collect dis money must get one special account ontop di system and e go use am collect cash from mobile money agents dem.

Some poor families go get anoda N5,000 on top of di first one if dem dey send dia pikin go school and carry dem go hospital for checkup.

When BBC Pidgin follow National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office talk, dem tell us say dem don already do registration of poor pipo for 17 states for Nigeria.

