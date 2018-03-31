Image copyright Michael Tubes Creations Image example EbonyLife Ltd

For Thursday, Ebony Life TV, wey dey among di TV station wey pipo dey watch well-well, announce say dem don sign with Sony Pictures Television.

As e be say dis kain tori na correct tori wey go sweet plenty pipo for belle, di main gist go come be, how di collabo go be?

Michael Williams, wey dey run marketing tins for EbonyLife tell BBC News Pidgin say di deal with Sony Pictures go allow Nigeria film travel all over di world well-well.

"Nigeria get tori wey fit match oda pipo own, na becos di production get as e be no allow am travel far."

E also talk say money mata dey worry pesin, dat na why to get partners dey important.

On to di koko of di collabo with Sony Pictures, Mr Williams say dem go do three television ideas wey Sony go carry go obodo oyibo.

Di deal also mean say di two of dem go put hand for pocket, bring money to produce TV show wey go match international standard.

Image copyright Marvel Studios Image example Dora Milaje from Black Panther resemble di Dahomey Warriors for dia work

One of di projects wey dem wan see weda dem fit do am na di Dahomey Warriors wey be ancient female warriors wey live for West Africa before.

If you don see di film, Black Panther, dem be like di Dora Milaje wey dey bodyguard king T'Challa.

Mr Wlliams say Black Panther don ginger dem, dat na why dem sure say di Dahomey Warriors go do well.

Na Republic of Benin Dahomey kingdom dey.

Where dem wan show all dis film?

As dem arrange am, na Sony Pictures go distribute di film all ova di world, according to press release wey dem release on Thursday shortly after dem sign di deal.

Mr Williams say, "Wetin make dis deal so important be say Sony Pictures na international distributor, so di same place wey dem dey normally drop dia film, dis one go follow join."