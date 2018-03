Image copyright Getty Images

Police for Kogi state don confam di arrest of 3 of di 6 wey run comot from police station on Wednesday 28 March.

Tori be say di suspects confess give Police say na senator Dino Melaye dey supply dem gun.

Local tori pipo Punch dey report say di suspects bin get wound from gunshot as dem dey run from police but now, dem dey hospital now dey collect treatment.

Police don alredi declare say dem dey find Sentor Dino Melaye but im deny all di accuse.

Melaye don give Kogi police deadline to produce di suspects wey claim say e carry gun give dem or im go charge dem go court.

