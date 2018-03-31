Female suicide bombers don kpai for Maiduguri

Image copyright AFP Image example E don tey wey Nigeria Army don dey find di Boko Haram oga, Abubakar Shekau

One group of female suicide bombers don die as dem attack di Muna Garage area of Maiduguri, Borno State on Friday night.

Local tori pipo dey report say na three suicide bombers cari out di attack wey kill one woman come wound 13 pipo.

Pipo dey suspect say e fit be di terrorist group Boko Haram wey dey behind di attack.

Di Northeast Zonal Coordinator for di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bashir Garga, say di bomb explosion make pipo fear sotay some of dem don even run comot as e be so.

Bomb attack dey too happen for dis Muna Garage area wey make military order morning to night curfew for dia.