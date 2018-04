Why Sierra Leone shut down internet after election

Image copyright SEYLLOU

Tori wey show for Sierra Leone say e be like say government shut down internet after di second round presidential election wey dem do on Saturday 31 March.

BBC tori pesin Umaru Fofana nack di tori put for Twitter dis early momo.

Skip Twitter post by @UmaruFofana The authorities in #SierraLeone shut off internet on Saturday night shortly after polls closed. It’s only just been restored. — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) April 1, 2018

Oda pipo sef follow share di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @SierraDecides Sources in the Internet Service Providing Sector are telling us that Internet was shut down to stop @NECsalone and election bodies from sharing results data to party affiliates. Internet and phone services has been restored this morning. #sierraleonedecides — Sierra Leone Decides (@SierraDecides) April 1, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Sabrina_Mahtani Sources in #SierraLeone report that the internet was shut off during counting of votes but has been restored this morning. The government must continue to uphold freedom of expression during the election's final stages. https://t.co/RzhNhldPGk #SierraLeoneDecides — Sabrina Mahtani (@Sabrina_Mahtani) April 1, 2018

Pipo wey dey chook eye for internet mata, Open Observatory Network Interference, confam di tori because google statistics show say search for Sierra Leone reduce around dat time.

Sierra Leone Decides, di group wey dey monitor election, say internet service providers talk say internet shut down so di National Electoral Commission and oda pipo no go fit share result give party pipo.

Authorities neva say weda true-true, di thing happen.

Citizens dey wait to see who go be di next president after ruling APC candidate Samura Kamara lock horn with opposition SLPP candidate Julius Maada Bio to replace current president Ernest Bai Koroma.