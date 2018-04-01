Cameroon Anglophone crisis: 'Paul Atanga Nji visit na joke'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tensions don increase for Anglophone region since separatists announce dia own republic of "Ambazonia" for October last year.

Some pipo for di English part of Cameroon still dey vex even as di new Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji carry waka come visit di area.

Mr Nji go Buea and Kumba for di South-West plus also Bamenda and Batibo wey be two sub-regions inside north-western Cameroon.

Di minister wey also be native of di Anglophone region, bin tell tori pipo before im visit say na "message of dialogue" e wan carri go di southwest Anglophone region, where di army dey fight separatists.

"I wan bring message of dialogue, responsible dialogue, talk-talk with those wey know say Cameroon na one and nobody go fit divide am".

But some pipo for di region no too trust dis im visit, dem say im mission na 'joke' and 'wayo'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di palava between rebels and di army don dey serious, as separatists say make di armed forces and government officials leave di territory.

One lawyer from Buea wey follow RFI tori pipo talk, complain say di minister no meet and do talk- talk with pipo for di region during im visit.

"E no even try to meet us and e talk say na dialogue e dey bring come! But which dialogue sef."

One teacher wey run go stay for im village because of di tension for Bamenda tell tori pipo say di government no dey do anything to solve di crisis for Anglophone region.

Di teacher say di minister only see di traditional chiefs and travel go back:

"E dey satify to see di traditional chiefs. Tension dey increase because of di presidential election wey dey come and in fact, di government no dey do anything to settle di crisis."

Mr Nji na di first Anglophone interior minister for di kontri but pipo no too like am for di region because of wetin im talk for 2016 say Anglophone no get problem.