Nigeria gofment wan investigate opposition party and Cambridge Analytica

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori say Cambridge Analytica, don information of more than 50 million Facebook users to do mago-mago for elections inside many country including Nigeria.

Federal gofment for Nigeria don arrange committee wey go investigate tori wey spread say one billionaire wey support former President Goodluck Jonathan pay £2m to Cambridge Analytica to tiff di medical records of President Muhammadu Buhari before di 2015 general election.

Di gofment also torchlight di report wey say Cambridge Analytica do mago-mago for di 2007 election as dem arrange to make di opposition parties dey weak.

News Agency of Nigeria reports say na one person wey dey work with di president na im confirm di investigation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Niigeria gofment wan investigate whether Cambridge Analytica get hand for 2007 and 2015 election.

According to dia tori, di committee go find out weda di work wey Cambridge Analytica do for di Peoples Democratic Party during 2007 and 2015 election campaigns break di laws of Nigeria or disturb di rights of other parties and dia candidates.

"Depending on di result of di investigation, dis fit make di Attorney-General and Minister of Justice appoint special investigator and if possible, carry di mata go court."

Christopher Wylie, wey bin work with Cambridge Analytica before na im open di secret of wetin di company dey do.