Nigeria gofment don release 23 more names of pipo dem say thief money
Anoda 23 names of pipo wey dem say thief public money, na wetin di Nigerian gofment don release.
Dem say di pipo thief di money during di gofment of forma presido Goodluck Jonathan.
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, wey bin first release six names on Friday last week, na im also release dis new names.
Oga Mohammed say di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) for no challenge di federal gofment, unto say dem know dia weak point wey be to thief public money.
Im also say federal gofment no go rest until all dose wey thief public money face justice.
See di names wey Lai Mohammed release:
1. Sambo Dasuki: Total of N126 billion, over $1.5 billion and 5.5 million pounds
2. Diezani Alison-Madueke
3. Rtd. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah
4. Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika
5. Alex Barde
6. Inde Dikko: former CG Customs: N40 billion, and N1.1 billion for cash
7. Air Marshal Adesola Amosun
8. Senator Bala Abdulkadir: N5 billion
9. Senator Stella Oduah: N9.8 billion
10. Babangida Aliyu: N1.6 billion
11. Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor: N12.5 billion
12. Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance: N1.5 billion, $829,800 wey dem don recova
13. Senator Peter Nwaboshi: N1.5 billion
14. Aliyu Usman: N512 million
15. Ahmad Idris: N1.5 billion
16. Rasheed Ladoja: Former Oyo Governor: N500 million
17. Tom Ikimi: N300 million
18. Femi Fani-Kayode: N866 million
19. Hassan Tukur, forma PPS to President Goodluck: $1.7 million
20. Nenadi Usman: N1.5 billion
21. Benedicta Iroha: N1.7 billion
22. Aliyu Usman Jawaz: N882 million
24 Godknows Igali: Over N7 billion