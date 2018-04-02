Image copyright @StellaOduah Image example Senator Stella Oduah na one of dose wey dia name dey for di new list

Anoda 23 names of pipo wey dem say thief public money, na wetin di Nigerian gofment don release.

Dem say di pipo thief di money during di gofment of forma presido Goodluck Jonathan.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, wey bin first release six names on Friday last week, na im also release dis new names.

Oga Mohammed say di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) for no challenge di federal gofment, unto say dem know dia weak point wey be to thief public money.

Im also say federal gofment no go rest until all dose wey thief public money face justice.

See di names wey Lai Mohammed release:

1. Sambo Dasuki: Total of N126 billion, over $1.5 billion and 5.5 million pounds

2. Diezani Alison-Madueke

3. Rtd. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah

4. Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika

5. Alex Barde

6. Inde Dikko: former CG Customs: N40 billion, and N1.1 billion for cash

7. Air Marshal Adesola Amosun

8. Senator Bala Abdulkadir: N5 billion

9. Senator Stella Oduah: N9.8 billion

10. Babangida Aliyu: N1.6 billion

11. Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor: N12.5 billion

12. Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance: N1.5 billion, $829,800 wey dem don recova

13. Senator Peter Nwaboshi: N1.5 billion

14. Aliyu Usman: N512 million

15. Ahmad Idris: N1.5 billion

16. Rasheed Ladoja: Former Oyo Governor: N500 million

17. Tom Ikimi: N300 million

18. Femi Fani-Kayode: N866 million

19. Hassan Tukur, forma PPS to President Goodluck: $1.7 million

20. Nenadi Usman: N1.5 billion

21. Benedicta Iroha: N1.7 billion

22. Aliyu Usman Jawaz: N882 million

24 Godknows Igali: Over N7 billion