Atleast 15 pipo don die afta shoot-shoot between suspected Boko Haram militants and Nigerian Army for Maiduguri, Borno State.

Di State Emergency Management Agency (Sema) say di villagers die as dem dey try to escape di fight-fight outside Maiduguri on Sunday night.

Di attack wey wound reach 68 pipo start for around 8:30 for night on Sunday and last for like one hour.

Dis na di largest attack since di gofment talk say dem dey do talk-talk wit di group.

"So far we don recover 18 deadi bodi from di two villages - Bale Shuwa and Bale Kura," Sema oga Bello Dambatto tell tori pipo AFP.

"Di pipo die as dem dey try to escape di fight between di insurgents and di military."

Last month, gofment confam say dem dey do talk-talk with Boko Haram militants, but e no dey clear weda dem dey talk to all di different part of Boko Haram, wey break two years ago.