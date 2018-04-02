Dem no support media player for your device Ugo Mozie: Di Nigerian designer wey dey style Hollywood celebs

Ugo Mozie get swag. E dey show for all di hustle wey im dey do.

Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Wizkid…dis na some of di big names wey im don arrange cloth for.

E never reach 30 years and e don be one of di biggest names for fashion mata.

Mozie bin come Nigeria for di ARISE fashion week and na dia BBC News Pidgin meet am.

Im bin dey design hat, do collabo with brands like Balmain and im even get beta perfume - Mosaic - wey im say di inspiration na from North and West Africa.

Wen im be 18, he start im own fashion mata, by 24 di guy start luxury hat for celebs dem.

'I wan win Oscar'

At 26 years, pesin for don feel say Mozie don achieve everi-everi but no be for di guy.

'I no go lie, I wan win Oscar for Costume Design', im talk.

Di award im dey talk about na di one dem dey give pipo wey dey arrange cloth for actors inside film and Mozie say if e win dat one, e go sweet am well-well.

As di mata be so, Mozie dey work with Nigerian superstar Wizkid as im dey step up im style and brand. Wizkid suppose show for Coachella for US and im go be di first African musician to do dat kain thing wey come make di designer belle sweet am wella for di way Africa dey show say dem sef get mouth for fashion mata.

Ugo Mozie na one of di name wey dey carry im African culture with yanga for shoulder and dey inspire many designers for Nigeria and many part of Africa.