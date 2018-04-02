Police don catch di last suspect wey escape for Kogi

Image copyright Getty Images/Dino Melaye Facebook Image example Di suspects claim say Dino Melaye carry gun give dem to do bad things

Local tori pipo Channels TV dey report say Police don catch di last suspect wey escape from dia hand for Lokoja, Kogi State capital last week.

Kabiru Saidu, wey im guy name na Osama, bin escape with five oda suspects from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and na for Bauchi dem arrest am on Sunday.

Detectives don carry am go Abuja to face court, plus di oda suspects dem.

Di oda suspects bin dey claim say na senator Dino Melaye wey dey represent Kongi West, carry gun give dem to take do bad work for inside elections wey dey come.

Last week, Mr Melaye draw ear give Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to produce di suspects wey dey accuse am say na im carry gun give dem.

E say if di police oga no bring dem in 48 hours time, e go sue police.