Police don catch di last suspect wey escape for Kogi
Local tori pipo Channels TV dey report say Police don catch di last suspect wey escape from dia hand for Lokoja, Kogi State capital last week.
Kabiru Saidu, wey im guy name na Osama, bin escape with five oda suspects from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and na for Bauchi dem arrest am on Sunday.
- Kogi state don gbab 3 suspects wey escape police net
- 'Bring suspects or I go sue una' - Senator Dino Melaye warn Police
- Nigeria Police charge Senator Dino Melaye ontop gun mata
Detectives don carry am go Abuja to face court, plus di oda suspects dem.
Di oda suspects bin dey claim say na senator Dino Melaye wey dey represent Kongi West, carry gun give dem to take do bad work for inside elections wey dey come.
Last week, Mr Melaye draw ear give Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to produce di suspects wey dey accuse am say na im carry gun give dem.
E say if di police oga no bring dem in 48 hours time, e go sue police.