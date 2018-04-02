Five mumu project wey Nigeria leaders don commission

Image copyright iSsouf Sanogo

Nigeria leaders too dey trip say dem dey commission some kain things for di kontri, but no be all of dem make sense.

Dis tori na about mumu commission of projects wey dey trip Nigeria leaders no be small.

Na true say, project commission don dey happen for Nigeria, no be today!

But as evribodi with power wan shine unto say im sef follow do development work for where im get authority, di result na some kain mumu commissioning wey dey happen upandan for different parts of di kontri.

Image copyright facebook Image example Lagos Chief Justice Okpeyemi Oke launch di solar power with plan say all magistrate court for di state go get am.

Dis na only five out of di many mumu projects wey don happen inside one year.

March 29, 2018, president Muhammadu Buhari enta Lagos to commission Eko Atlantic City wey former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan first commission for February 27, 2013.

As kasala bust, Buhari say na tour im go do, no be "commission or launch."

Skip Twitter post by @NGRPresident President @MBuhari did not commission or launch Eko Atlantic City. His visit was a tour, as part of his 2-day Official Visit to Lagos State, and the plaque he unveiled was to commemorate the visit to the site. https://t.co/DaYE1MdWDa — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 31, 2018

Rewind, on March 27, Lagos state magistrates gather for Yaba chief magistrate court to follow Chief Justice Opeyemi Oke commission four battery inverter.

Di thinking be say, to do commission na big achievement and na dis mind-set dey ginger pipo wey dey power.

Skip Twitter post by @_theliyi This special inverter I guess should at least power Yaba, Onikan, Akoka, Bariga, Ebute-Meta, Surulere yea? Oh how we badly need that our "leaders of tomorrow" today. Very Sad.😭😭



I think God needs to repackage most Nigerians back to garden of eden for factory reset. Nansense!!! pic.twitter.com/US0SE9a1Ld — The Liyi (@_theliyi) March 31, 2018

Na so for March 13, 2018, Govnor Simon Lalong of Plateau state make Presido Buhari go commission federal secretariat bridge wey former presido Jonathan don first commission.

E bad sotay Buhari minister for youth and sports para for di govnor say im "mislead" oga presido.

Tori still dey front, for September 2017, Edo Govnor Godwin Obaseki travel enta Okpella for im state to commission nine classroom and borehole.

Di tin be say no be only for Nigeria dis kain mumu project commission dey happen.

Dis one happen for Kenya, wia a whole engineer and Nyeri senate candidate, Ephraim Maina, carry helicopter go launch bridge wey dem carry wood do for dis 21st century.

Na mouth im kontri pipo take finish am.