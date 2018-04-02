Five mumu project wey Nigeria leaders don commission
Nigeria leaders too dey trip say dem dey commission some kain things for di kontri, but no be all of dem make sense.
Dis tori na about mumu commission of projects wey dey trip Nigeria leaders no be small.
Na true say, project commission don dey happen for Nigeria, no be today!
But as evribodi with power wan shine unto say im sef follow do development work for where im get authority, di result na some kain mumu commissioning wey dey happen upandan for different parts of di kontri.
Dis na only five out of di many mumu projects wey don happen inside one year.
March 29, 2018, president Muhammadu Buhari enta Lagos to commission Eko Atlantic City wey former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan first commission for February 27, 2013.
As kasala bust, Buhari say na tour im go do, no be "commission or launch."
Rewind, on March 27, Lagos state magistrates gather for Yaba chief magistrate court to follow Chief Justice Opeyemi Oke commission four battery inverter.
Di thinking be say, to do commission na big achievement and na dis mind-set dey ginger pipo wey dey power.
Na so for March 13, 2018, Govnor Simon Lalong of Plateau state make Presido Buhari go commission federal secretariat bridge wey former presido Jonathan don first commission.
E bad sotay Buhari minister for youth and sports para for di govnor say im "mislead" oga presido.
Tori still dey front, for September 2017, Edo Govnor Godwin Obaseki travel enta Okpella for im state to commission nine classroom and borehole.
Di tin be say no be only for Nigeria dis kain mumu project commission dey happen.
Dis one happen for Kenya, wia a whole engineer and Nyeri senate candidate, Ephraim Maina, carry helicopter go launch bridge wey dem carry wood do for dis 21st century.
Na mouth im kontri pipo take finish am.