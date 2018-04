Winnie Mandela don die

Image copyright AFP Image example Winnie Madikizela-Mandela maintained ties with her former husband despite their divorce in 1996

Winnie Madikizela Mandela wey be di former wife of South Africa first black president, Nelson Mandela don die at di age of 81

Winnie na one of di main pipo wey follow former president Nelson Mandela fight against apartheid for South Africa.

She be one of di pipo wey help start South Africa ruling ANC party.

Her PA‚ Zodwa Zwane na im confirm di tori on Monday afternoon.

