Image example President Buhari been get support from di former president for 2015 election.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo don attack President Muhammadu Buhari and di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) again, say make Nigerians no re-elect gofment wey don fail for 2019.

Three months don pass wey Obasanjo write open letter give Buhari wia im tell am make im no contest for 2019.

Na on Monday Obasanjo talk during one visit by di 'New Nigeria 2019 Group' for im house for Ogun State.

But Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina say dem no go follow Obasanjo do talk-make-I-talk again. Im say di statement wey di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed bin write give di former president wen im bin first write im letter, don address all di tins im talk about. Na for Channels television im talk dis one.

Obasanjo say e go be mumu for Nigerians to accept wetin don fail by re-electing di All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Buhari for 2019.

As im dey give APC mouth, Obasanjo also yab im former party PDP.

Im say make Nigerians no collect sorry from dem wey dem just give; im say both APC and PDP no fit save Nigeria.

Di former president also tell Buhari to stop to dey give Nigerians excuse, say na dat kain attitude be why im never achieve results.