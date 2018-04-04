Image copyright Getty Images Image example Resident doctors dem dey go on strike well-well for Nigeria because of unfavourable working conditions

Di death of another doctor from Lassa fever for Abia state, Eastern Nigeria don cause kasala as one doctor for Abia state University Teaching Hospital doctor don come out to say she no go touch any patient wey be like say e get di virus lai-lai.

Nigeria dey battle Lassa fever outbreak wey don kill pass 90 pipo including health workers since di begining of dis year.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, four health workers bin don die from Lassa fever since di outbreak start.

Three for Ebonyi and one for Kogi state.

Dr Chioma Nwakanma tell BBC News Pidgin say she don dey talk di matter since dis year make government do more for doctors, na im she vex talk her mind for Twitter say she no go work again.

"Di tin pain me, di tin pain me well-well because no be today I start to dey talk for dis kain tin."

'We dey borrow gloves from patients to treat patients'

"Wen Lassa fever start, early dis year, I bin talk say make government provide us wit personal protective equipment, but e be like say for Naija here dem just feel like say doctors dem be miracle workers, our government just dey leave like say we be chicken, infact chicken get security pass us."

"Bad as e bad, e get sometimes wey you go come for government hospitals, ordinary glove you no go see, sometimes we dey collect from patient dem - we dey tell dem say 'if you no get dia own gloves I no go touch you."

"My own just be say dis person now don die and me as doctor I no go touch anybody again wey get symptoms."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example From 1st January to 25th March 2018, Nigeria don record 394 case of Lassa fever

Medical Director for di hospital wey di doctor die Dr Abali Chukwu tell BBC News Pidgin how e happen.

Im say although one person bin die from di hospital, as of now, dem no go fit confirm say di patient wey dem admit on di 12th of march wey die on di 13th of March get Lassa fever.

E say dia system dey follow standard practice and dis na di first time person don die from Lassa fever from dia hospital.

"Nobody fit say for sure say di doctor catch di disease for di hospital, if to say we fit say na so e be den we fit dey talk say something else na im happen."