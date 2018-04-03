Parboiled rice dey bad for di body?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di problem with parboiled rice be say pipo no know how long e dey for warehouse before dey export am

Plenti Nigerians don dey fear don dey on top whether parboiled rice dey good to dey chop or e dey bad for di bodi.

Recently government draw ear give Nigerians about parboiled rice wey pipo dey smuggle enter di country for dem to chop through di borders with Benin, Niger and Cameroon.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, tell tori pipo say di government no go fit guarantee di healthy condition of dis parboiled rice because some of dem don spend months for di high seas and warehouses before dem hide and carry am enter di kontri.

Clinical Nutritionist from Diet234, Collins Akanno, follow BBC Pidgin talk on top weda parboiled rice dey good to di bodi or not.

E say no bi say parboiled rice dey bad to di health, e get im own health benefit but di problem na di long time wey dem go don process am before dem send am go different kontri.

Mr Akanno say if dem parboil rice, e dey improve di nutrition inside and change di texture of di rice for am to dey easy to chop.

" No be say parboil rice no dey good for di health . Na better source of fibre, calcium, potassium and other thing."

"If pesin chop am wen dem never parboil am, e fit take longer time for di bodi to collect and use all di nutrient inside."

According to Mr Collins, di only issue wey dey be say pipo no know how long e don dey for di warehouse , dem no know whether something don pollute di warehouse wey fit affect di rice.

Wetin be Parboiled rice?

Parboiled rice na wetin dem dey call converted rice. Dem dey treat di rice during di harvesting stage wen e still dey inside di hull or husk (dat na di hard cover wen dey protect grain of rice).

Dem go soak, steam and dry di complete grain of di rice, den remove di hull to make am parboiled rice.

Di steaming process go make di rice collect nutrients and make di starch inside di grain dey hard so dat e no go dey sticky if dem cook am to chop.