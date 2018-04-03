Naomi Campbell: Vogue Africa suppose dey but e fit no happen

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Naomi Campbell show face for di Arise Fashion Week for Lagos, Nigeria

British supermodel Naomi Campbell don talk her mind say she go like make Africa get dia own edition of di ogbonge fashion magazine -Vogue.

Ms Campbell wey dey Lagos, Nigeria for di Arise Fashion Week feel say if Vogue Africa happen, e go help show all di beta tins wey Africa dey do for di fashion industry. She say as di magazine just launch Vogue Arabia, Africa na di next.

But Africa readi to get dia own Vogue?

Image copyright chioma.redbutton/instagram Image example Chioma Ogbu na di Creative Director of Red Button

Nigeria designer, Chioma Ogbu feel say tins like corruption, poor education and government wahala dey slow di growth of Africa.

She tell BBC News Pidgin say all dis kain palava fit make Vogue no launch dia magazine for Africa. Ms Ogbu say e go too make sense if Vogue Africa fit happen because di kain tins wey di continent get to offer for di fashion industry boku.

Some fashion gurus no too ginger about di tori.

Image copyright Noble igwe/instagram Image example Noble Igwe na one of di ogbonge fashion bloggers for Nigeria

Nigerian fashion blogger, Noble Igwe tell BBC News Pidgin say e go only make sense if Vogue go dey do di Africa edition outside di continent. If na only inside Africa pipo go dey read am, Noble feel say na waste of time because dat one no go help Africa to dey export dia work go di whole world.

As Chioma Ogbu take put am, "I no feel say any bad tin fit comot from dis kain deal". So dis na some reasons why Africa suppose get Vogue magazine:+

1. Some of di big-big fashion shows dey happen inside Africa and na one of those kain shows - Arise Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell come show face for Nigeria.

2. African prints don begin reign everywhere for world sotay big-big celebs like Beyonce and Rihanna dey even carry shoulder rock am.

3. Africa don produce some correct fashion pipo like Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid (Iman) from Sudan, Alek Wek from Sudan and Agbani Derego from Nigeria wey dey command respect for di world stage.