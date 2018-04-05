Image copyright Twitter/@Mofiobafemi Image example Afta Chibok girls kidnap for April 2014 former presido Goodluck Jonathan bin give $1bn to fight Boko Haram but di money turn out to be corruption court case wey land Dasuki Sambo for prison

Nigerians don begin chook mouth ontop di $1bn wey gofment just approve to take buy weapons for military, to take fight Boko Haram.

One sabi pesin for money mata talk say as presido Muhammadu Buhari approve di $1bn on Wednesday, e go reach 306bn naira wey gofment don spend to take fight di group.

"If I follow wetin di Buhari gofment dey make mouth since say dem don win Boko Haram, I no go support di $1bn special money wey president just approve for di military to take buy equipment", na wetin retired captain Umaru Aliyu tell BBC News Pidgin.

Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali tell tori pipo say di money na to buy more guns, bullet and military equipment. Dis announcement just come out weeks afta dem kidnap and free pass 110 school girl pikin dem for Dapchi, Yobe State, northeast Nigeria.

Captain Umaru wey be pesin wey sabi security, say di money wey Nigeria don spend no dey show for di result wey pipo dey see for security mata inside di country.

"Dem go dey talk say 89% of di money dey go for wetin dem call overhead cost but no be so e suppose be, in fact by right more money suppose go wetin dem call capital cost, but who sigh."

Im also talk say di problem be say all di money gofment don spend for security mata, nobody know how much e be because dem no dey give account.

"See our soldiers dem, dem no even get beta training, yet we don spend all dis kain money! Wetin I dey talk be say wetin we dey see no dey show say gofment don spend plenty more for security."

Wetin di retired captain talk also make Aisha Yesufu nod head. Di madam for Bring Back Our Girls group (BBOG) enta twitter to talk her own:

Skip Twitter post by @AishaYesufu You attacked, insulted me & called me all sorts of names when I said terrorists have not been defeated as claimed by govt, now you attack me for the $1b approved to fight those same terrorists you attacked me for saying they were not defeated? Are you not tired of the ping pong? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) April 5, 2018

Idris Shuibu wey be sabi pesin for money mata talk say di tin get as e be on to say if you think am, "where security no dey, prosperity no go show, so e make sense say President Buhari wan put $1bn".

According to wetin dey for book since di time Goodluck Jonathan dey rule come reach now wey President Muhammadu Buhari don spend almost three years for office, e don pass $10 billion dollars wey Nigeria don spend for security mata, na wetin Idris talk.