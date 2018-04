Image example Mpape a town wey dey near river but soap still dey enter im eyes.

Mpape na big slum settlement wey dey do Abuja city face-me I face-you.

Di town na few minutes drive from di city centre but e dey completely cut off from di beauty and swag wey pipo know for Abuja.

Beta road and oda small small infrastructure wey suppose make one enjoy life no reach there.

Mpape na home to plenty plenty young pipo wey no get job; junior civil servants plus pipo dem wey dey do labourer work.

As person dey waka pass dey area, one community wey go quick catch your eye na Ajegunle (Lagos sef get Ajegunle).

Ajegunle na one of di big slums for Lagos - di two of dem get plenty things in common like poverty and bad water.

Image example For many pipo na only purewater, wey dis small girl dey sell wey dem fit drink

Wen you first enta Mpape, wetin go first greet you na serious bad smell and di second one na yellow-yellow jerrican dem for inside truck wey "Mai ruwa" dey take sell water.

Dis na because even as Mpape dey near di city, water no dey for di area.

Image example From 2000-2007 budget for water increase from 8.8 billion to 42 billion but pipo still no get beta water

Lucy Suleiman don live for dis area for six years now and she say di water wahala for di area na serious mata.

She say her pikin sick almost die and na wen she go hospital dem tell her say na bad water cause am.

Sandra dey sell food for roadside and she say dey water wahala dey affect her business as she dey use her profit to buy water.

Ezekiel say gofment dey do pipo for Mpape any how and dat na why dem no care if poor pipo get water.

Image example For some village na dis kain stream dem dey drink from

Nigeria suppose chook eye for water mata like national priority

No be just Mpape, plenty community for Nigeria no get beta drinking water.

Many pipo dey waka for many hours to go fetch water from from lakes, streams and rivers.

UNICEF do report wey show say upto 69 million Nigerians no get access to clean water.

And e dey affect small-small pikin dem wey neva reach five years as many of dem go suffer from plenty sickness like Diarrhoea.

Image example Dey pipo say every election year politicians go come make promises but dem no keep am

Di world bodi wey dey chook eye for pikin mata dey talk say all gofment for Nigeria must chook eye on top water palava for di country make ordinary pipo dem get beta drinking water.