Surrogate pregnancy na wen woman carry belle for anoda woman wey no fit carry pregnancy, especially because of medical reasons.

Apart from IVF, surrogacy na anoda way to help husband and wife dem born dia pickin.

Dis surrogacy na im some celebrities like Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West use born dia third pickin sake of medical palava wey Kim Kardashian West get.

Dr. Abayomi Ajayi of Nordica Fertility Centre for Lagos na doctor wey dey help husband and wife get belle. Im say surrogacy no be new tin.

E say dem dey advise surrogacy only wen e no dey possible for di woman to carry belle. But di one wey dem no dey encourage na vain surrogacy wey woman go wan do because she no wan lose shape.

Dr Ajayi say law no dey to support surrogacy for Nigeria so na contract pipo dey sign.

E say surrogacy no be di same tin with baby factory wey some bad pipo dey do because surrogacy dey legal, no wuru-wuru dey inside.

But baby factory dey illegal because dem dey buy di pickin and dey abuse young girls wey get belle.