Maya Angelou na African-American writer and civil rights activist and teacher wey dem born on April 4, 1928 for St. Louis Missouri, America.

She die on May 28, 2014.

If to say she still dey live, today for be her 90th birthday, na because of di ogbonge role she play and how she take affect di live of many people na im make Google use her face ontop dia page today to celebrate her birthday.

Maya Angelou die for 2014 after she bin dey sick

Wetin make Maya Angelou stand out?

If you ask sabi people, dem go say na di way she live her life and how she use am take affect people na im make her dey special.

Na wen she young Maya start to dey hustle, she become di first black woman to be streetcar conductor for San Francisco during di time wen na only white women dey get di job.

From den on, she go on to break many barrier achieve oda great tins.

She do cook, waitress, sex-worker, dancer, actor, journalist, singer and teacher work.

For her book wey she write for 1974, "Gather Together in My Name", she talk about her experience as sex worker.

Of all di cap wey she wear wen she dey life, na ontop her writing skills na im people sabi her pass, she write more than 30 books, dem nack her wit more than 50 honorary degrees but she don first be many tins first before she become writer before she clock 40.

Her book "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" na one of di many wey she write wey grab people attention.

She sabi speak English, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic and West African Fanti language well-well.

She win three Grammy awards ontop di way she good with words.

Maya Angelou na friend and inspiration to plenty ogbonge people like former America president Barack Obama and Martin Luther King

She also spend time for Africa, first for Egypt and den Ghana, where she work as editor and freelance writer and also for di University of Ghana.

Di tin wey make people respect her well-well na how she use all dis her experience to affect people positively, to encourage people to go out to do big and great tins.

One of her plenty quotes na;

"You fit no fit control everytin wey go happen to you but you fit take decision say e no go reduce you."