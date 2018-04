Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Bio don rule Sierra Leone before as military president before

Julius Maada Bio don enta office as new presido for Sierra Leone, afta dem declare am wina of di presidential run-off election.

Bio, wey be former military presido more than 20 years ago, win 51.81 percent of di votes for last month election, according to official results. But im opponent say im go contest di result.

Im defeat pesin wey bin sidon for di chair, Samura Kamara, wey get 48.19 percent of di vote.

Dis one go end Kamara All Peoples' Congress (APC) rule for di West Africa kontri.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di election bin tight well-well between di two parties

As dem announce di election result, di kontri top judge sharpaly swear am in as presido as thousands of Bio supporters wey gada for di capital Freetown on Wednesday evening, begin jollificate.

Kamara wey lose, say im dey reject di results and say make im supporters remain calm.

"We no gree with di results and we go take legal action to correct dem," im talk for television.

Im say di results no resemble wetin di party claim about magomago for di election.