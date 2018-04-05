Sierra Leone election: Buhari dey troway twale give di pipo
Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, dey congratulate new Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio after e win di second round election on March 31.
Mr Bio, wey dey di SLPP, defeat Samura Kamara of APC and dem don already do am swearing-in to replace President Ernest Bai Koroma.
Di Nigeria president say e happy say dem do di election jeje and nobodi cause trouble.
Mr Buhari imsef na former opposition pesin wey defeat current govment for election to become president.
E say e twale for di pipo of Sierra Leone because of di way dem determine say no go use dia own hand pour sand-sand for dia gari.
Mr Buhari say e show say di pipo wan continue to dey grow dey go since di civil war wey hama di kontri and di 2017 mudslide.
E also troway salute give oga Koroma, di Sierra Leone president wey just comot. Mr Buhari say e try well-well for how e take do di election wey mago-mago no dey.