Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ova 3 million Sierra Leone pipo register for di 2018 election

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, dey congratulate new Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio after e win di second round election on March 31.

Mr Bio, wey dey di SLPP, defeat Samura Kamara of APC and dem don already do am swearing-in to replace President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Di Nigeria president say e happy say dem do di election jeje and nobodi cause trouble.

Small gbege happen last year for di office of di opposition party

Mr Buhari imsef na former opposition pesin wey defeat current govment for election to become president.

E say e twale for di pipo of Sierra Leone because of di way dem determine say no go use dia own hand pour sand-sand for dia gari.

Mr Buhari say e show say di pipo wan continue to dey grow dey go since di civil war wey hama di kontri and di 2017 mudslide.

E also troway salute give oga Koroma, di Sierra Leone president wey just comot. Mr Buhari say e try well-well for how e take do di election wey mago-mago no dey.