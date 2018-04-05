Image copyright Getty Images Image example Marc and Charly don dey date each oda for some time now.

Ogbonge fashion designer Marc Jacobs don engage im boyfriend Charly DeFrancesco after im propose to am for one fast-food joint on im birthday.

Charly DeFrancesco na former model and candle maker.

Tori be say di popular designer go down on one knee for di Mexican joint for New York, Chipotle, after di flash mob wey e arrange dance finish.

For inside di video wey Jacobs put ontop im instagram page, Jacobs and Charly dey kiss and hug after Charly accept Jacobs proposal, im bin dey film di flash mob as dem dey dance and no reason say Jacobs get plan.

Before im put di video of di engagement, e don first post message to wish Charly happy birthday and for inside di message im bin call Charly di love of im life.

Marc Jacobs no be di first celebrity wey go propose in a way wey people no expect.