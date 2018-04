Why BBC Pidgin Facebook Live with Dino Melaye no work

Image copyright @dinomelaye (Instagram handle) Image example Dino Melaye, say im go do Facebook Live, but e disappear like wind

Senator Dino Melaye wey dey represent Kogi West senatorial district for di Nigeria Senate no show afta im promise say im go appear on top Facebook Live with BBC News Pidgin.

BBC Pidgin follow oga Melaye talk and e agree say im go do Facebook live interview on 5 April for Abuja so pipo go fit ask am question on top all di political katakata wey im don dey face for some time now.

As BBC Pidgin announce say im don gree to show for Facebook live, Nigerians even begin send di kain question wey dem want make im answer.

Focho Fielding Focho for Facebook say im wan know how much money di senator dey make and why e dey like to do video like comedian. Also, Ajoo Babatunde dey try understand how Melaye take make money.

But wen BBC News Pidgin land for di senator house for Maitama area for Abuja, im security pipo tell us say im don travel.

Na reject e reject di call sotay, e kuku off di phone sef.

Foto wey we see later for Twitter show say di senator bin dey wit Senate presido Bukola Saraki wey travel go Kogi State.

Skip Twitter post by @SPNigeria While in Kogi State today, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, met with the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Hon. Simon Achuba to condole with the State over the loss of the late Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Buba Jibril. pic.twitter.com/69XcdhKvVv — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) April 5, 2018

Wetin dey happen to Melaye?

Senator Melaye na one pesin wey dey face plenti political wahala. And for di past weeks e don dey news for different kind of mata dem.

Di federal gofment don carry am go court say e give police lie-lie informate say di chief of staff to di Kogi State govnor, Edward Onoja David, try kill am for Ayetoro-Gbede inside di state last year.

Also court sef come give di electoral commission power make dem start process wey go drive am comot from senate.

Last-last, as our interview with am no hold again, BBC Pidgin come enta street for Abuja dey ask pipo wetin dem think about di senator.