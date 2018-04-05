Commonwealth Games: Meet di black Africa man wey first win gold medal

Image copyright Adewale Ademoyega

As Commonwealth Games dey happun for Gold Coast, Australia, make we sharply check out di first black Africa man to win gold for international sport.

Oya! Meet Emmanuel Arinze Ifeajuna. Im win gold with 6 ft 8 inside (2.03)m mark wey be di best record dat time with one leg of shoe wey in wear for im left leg.

Dis na five tins wey you gat know about Ifeajuna.

Commonwealth of Nations still dey relevant?