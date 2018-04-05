Commonwealth Games: Meet di black Africa man wey first win gold medal
As Commonwealth Games dey happun for Gold Coast, Australia, make we sharply check out di first black Africa man to win gold for international sport.
Oya! Meet Emmanuel Arinze Ifeajuna. Im win gold with 6 ft 8 inside (2.03)m mark wey be di best record dat time with one leg of shoe wey in wear for im left leg.
Dis na five tins wey you gat know about Ifeajuna.
Commonwealth of Nations still dey relevant?
- Ifeajuna come from Onitsha, Anambra state for south east Nigeria and im rank na Major for Nigeria army.
- He represent Nigeria for high jump for 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games.
- Many feel say im military career over shadow im talent for sports.
- E be follow plot di 1966 military coup wey introduce Nigeria to military government. During Nigeria civil war, he follow Republic of Biafra fight.
- But dem accuse am say im plan against Biafra leader Emeka Odumewu Ojukwu, come kill am for 1967.