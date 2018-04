Image copyright AFP Image example Former SA Presido Jacob Zuma

South Africa former Presido Jacob Zuma don enta court today unto one corruption charge of $2.5m wey don hang for im neck since 1994.

Zuma dey face 16 different kain offence for High Court for Durban wey include, corruption and money laundering.

Zuma, wey di ruling Africa National Congress (ANC) party use force carry am comot for state house for February, don talk say im dey innocent.

Dis court case fit drag, already one battle don start on top weda di ANC gofment suppose continue dey finance Zuma lawyers.

Police dey prepare to face thousands of supporters of di former presido wey don promise to march go di high court.

Dis case na special test for South Africa young democracy because dis na di first time, former presido go face law for serious crime.

Zuma na deputy presido for di time of di arms deal wey happen for 1994.

Im former financial adviser don go prison for 2005 afta court talk say im dey guilty for bribe wey im dey try collect from one French arms firm for Zuma.

Supporters, wey believe say dis court case na politics, do vigil for Zuma for Thursday.

Di mata don give South African politics bad name for many years afta gofment lawyers comot di charges on top Zuma head wen im become presido for 2009.

But im political rivals for di opposition Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters party don fight big-big battle to bring back di charges.

Zuma supporters believe dis case na witch hunt because di former presido wan reform di economy wey go help millions of di majority black pipo comot for poverty.