Image copyright Ayobami Agboola

Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki don talk say notin wey authorities no good do to find di bank robbers wey attack and kill pipo for Kwara State, north central Nigeria.

Di senator wey from Kwara State and be dia former govnor use social media to show how di deadly attack wey happen for Offa local government area for Thursday pain am.

At least 12 pipo, wey include six policemen bin die for police station and attack for five banks.

Tori be say, di armed robbers wey come di area for di one hour operation fit reach up to 30.

Di banks wey dis attack affect include; Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Union Bank and Eco Bank.

Di robbers land di area for 4pm, block road den enta di police station wey dey di area wia dem kill four policemen wey include one pregnant policewoman.

By di time di robbers finish dia bad-bad work, dem don steal millions of naira.

Image copyright Ayobami Agboola Guaranty Trust Bank Offa, Kwara state

Pipo for di community talk say, deadi-bodi just full ground and motor dem wey dem park for outside some of di banks dem don burn.

Tori be say na bomb and strong weapon di robbers use to operate.

Photos of dis attack don full di internet.

Di Kwara State police spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi don confam di robbery to tori pipo.

Okasanmi also confam say pipo bin die for di attack but im claim say for now, di number of pipo wey die and di amount of money wey di thief dem steal im no know.

Dis Offa attack dey happen for di same week around 24 pipo don die unto suspected herdsmen attack for Benue State.

Benue lawmakers for di National Assembly dey beg gofment to use military force to protect di state.