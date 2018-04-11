Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Mama of South Africa

South Africa don start di four-day ceremony to bury anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela wey die for 2 April afta long sickness at di age of 81.

Na thousands of pipo gada for Orlando Stadium for Soweto, di venue for di public memorial service, to give Madikizela-Mandela final respect.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Crowd for Madikizela-Mandela memorial service

Dis memorial dey happen four days before di funeral service for Saturday.

Before she die, Madikizela-Mandela dey live near dis stadium.

Na with military style ceremony gofment talk say dem go use bury di wife of South Africa first black president Nelson Mandela.

1936 Dem born Ms Madikizela-Mandela for Bizana inside Transkei wey dey Eastern Cape. 1957 Di young social worker meet Nelson Mandela, wey im be lawyer and strong person wey dey fight against apartheid. Dem marry one year later. 1964 Dem sentence oga Mandela to life in prison. Ms Madikizela-Mandela begin do talk-talk and waka from place to place make dem free am, sotey na she come be di face of 'i no gree' against apartheid. 1969 Dem put her for prison and she spend 491 days for separate cell wey only she dey insde. 1977 Dem later pursue Ms Madikizela-Mandela go Brandfort, one small town wey dey inside Free State province and she stay dia for almost 10 years. 1986 Ms Madikizela-Mandela do one talk-talk wey cause serious argument when she say im support 'necklacing', dat na to put tyre for di neck of anybodi wey dem catch say e join di gofment and burn dem alive. She add say "If we join hand togeda, with our matches and necklace, we go free dis kontri. 1990 Dem free oga Mandela after 27 years wey im don dey prison. Ms Madikizela-Mandela tanda for gate to welcome am. 1991 Dem accuse Ms Madikizela-Mandela say she kidnap and attack one 14-year-old boy Stompie Moeketsi. Her bodi guard na im seize di boy for 1989 and later dem see im dead bodi. Winnie deny say she no do anything wrong but court say she dey guilty and sentence her to six years in prison, later dem reduce am to fine. 1993 Dem vote Winnie as president of di African National Congress Women League. Dem re elect am again for 1997. 1994 Dem put Winnie as Deputy Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology for Mandela join bodi gofment. Dem later sack her after dem accuse am of wayo and wuru-wuru 1996 After 38 years wey Winnie mary Mandela, dem seperate. 2003 Court say Winnie dey guilty of mago-mago and thief-thief because of one bank loan wayo. Court later change di thief-thief judgement but dem give am suspended sentence for three years and six month for mago-mago. 2007 Dem re vote for Winnie to enter parliament. She still dey popular to di poor, black South African pipo and di youth. 2018 After Winnie don struggle with sickness wey don dey her bodi since, she come later die in peace. Dem born Ms Madikizela-Mandela for Bizana inside Transkei wey dey Eastern Cape.

Gwede Mantashe, wey be di chairman for di ruling African National Congress party, talk say dis memorial na jolli-jolli bye-bye because Madikizela-Mandela na di 'mama of di country'.

During dis long memorial service, thousands of pipo sing and dance for di Orlando Stadium for Soweto to remember dis special woman.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo for Orlando Stadium to celebrate Madikizela-Mandela

Among di VIPs wey show na Graca Machel, wey be di former wife of Nelson Mandela, odas na; South African deputy president, David Mabuza, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, Rita Ndzanga and Zulu chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mabuza talk during di service say di last thing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela try do before she die na to raise money for di family of one five-year-old girl, Viwe Jaliwey, wey die afta she fall enter pit latrine for her primary scool.

Mabuza talk say, ''Mama Winnnie na "gallant fighter" till di end of days.

Afta di minority white government lock Nelson Mandela and other ANC ogas for prison, Winnie continue to fight for freedom for her husband and di black majority for South Africa.

Image copyright AFP Image example Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her former husband, Nelson 'Madiba' Mandela

Na social work she bin dey do wen she first meet Mandela for 1957 and dem marry few months.

Even though di marriage reach 38 years, dem no live as man and wife togeda for long time because Mandela dey prison for 27 years.

But she lose respect wen one group she form, di Mandela United Football Club, wey turn vigilante group kill one 14-year-old, Stompie Seipei.

South Africa independence for 1994 reward Nelson with di office of president and Madikizela-Mandela with deputy minister and lawmaker with di ruling African National Congress.

Na for streets her real power dey but she still popular for ANC sotay she dey always score di highest number of votes for di national executive council wey dey control di party.