Dis SARS na di government security force wey dey put eye on top crime mata for Nigeria

Lagos State police don arrest five members of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on top suspected bribe mata.

Tori be say, di SARS officers kolobi di documents of one businessman for Okota, Lagos sake of say dem wan jack am collect money.

Di Lagos State police spokesman, Chike Oti talk say di officers wey base for di Ipakodo branch for SARS na; Inspector Taiwo Omojope, Inspector Arigidi Ebibor, Sergeant Rotimi Adesoba, Sergeant Olalekan Olakunle and Sergeant Friday Oni.

Oti talk say dem dey investigate di officers and wen dem finish, di men go face special police court.

Skip Twitter post by @laerryblue He made a post from his hiding place and it went viral. From the DPO to the IG became aware.

90% of people in the police force especially SARS are beasts in uniform.

Imagine how many lives they've taken.



The more reason we will still be having the #EndSARS conversation — ALAKA OLANREWAJU (@laerryblue) April 10, 2018

Dis SARS na di gofment security force wey dey put eye on top crime mata for Nigeria.

Some Nigerians don tire sotay dem don begin sign online petition last year wey dem dey use take draw ear for gofment to cancel di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, and make dem change di way police dey handle pipo for road.

Na dis ginger di Inspector General of Police to say dem go do some kain changes for SARS.

Dis police drama start wen one businessman, Immanuel Ibe-Anyanwu go Zenith Bank for Ago-Palace Way, Okota for im bank runs wen some SARS men shake am down for contraband.

Even though di men no smell any koni-koni tin, e no do dem because dem remove im number plate and na only wen im drop sometin dem go free am.

Ibe-Anyanwu form say im wan enta bank go collect money for dem but wen im enta, im go hide for toilet for wia im carry di mata enta internet, tell pipo wetin dey happen.

Last-last di bank kick di businessman comot for dia place and na sense im take enta im motor, escape.

Di Lagos police no waste time do quick-quick investigation di commissioner of police give order make dem find di men.