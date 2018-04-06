Cameroon gofment and tour group talk different about tourist 'kidnap'

Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example Cameroon soldiers dey battle Boko Haram for some parts of di country

More tori still deh come out ontop how some tourist waka take go for Cameroon.

Cameroon tok-tok person, Issa Tchiroma Bakary for statement be say deh don release 18 hostages weh 'terrorist' be kidnap.

E bi thank de chiefs and vigilante groups weh deh bi helep for free de tourists weh deh kam give dem back for dis ambassadors for ministry of external relations.

But tour group, African Adventure say deh only stop de tourists check book and as deh wan leave, gofment forces di kam and say deh gunmen no harm anybody.

One source say de ambassadors surprise for here say deh kidnap pipo for dia kontri but no man no see de pipo dem for dat ministry weh e bi dey under tight security with kain-kain war motor dem for all place.

Wen deh free de Tunisians dem tori pipo go see dem for Airforce base, take picture. But no man see picture or video for de pipo five Italians and seven Swiss weh gofment say de rescue.

Even one local tour guide say for weti weh e know, deh no kidnap any tourist for Southwest region.

Ambazonia defense forces leader for Southwest chief Cho Ayaba say deh no kidnap any tourists.

Even one local tour guide say for weti weh e know, deh no kidnap any tourist for Southwest region.

All man di wait make de gofment tok-tok person Issa Tchiroma Bakary tok about de statement for tour group.