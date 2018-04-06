Image copyright Ghana Presidency Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo make televised speech

President Nana Akufo-Addo no only speak, he spit fire on di "naysayers" of di Ghana-US military deal in style after he describe dem as "unspeakable hypocrites."

Di president descend on front-line politicians who he say dey secretly wallow inside di "largesse of di US, at di same time dem dey promote anti-American sentiment to populist constituency."

In di past few weeks di biggest subject for country be di matter of di Ghana-US Military deal which result in some demonstrations for di capital city, Accra.

In all of dis di president make quiet, but after di opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenge Akufo-Addo say make he speak on di matter, he break en silence for yestee.

For en televised speech inside Thursday night, he state categorically say Ghana no offer US military base: "di United States of America no make any request which dem go consider, consistent plus wanna foreign policy, we no go consider any request like dat."

According to President Akufo-Addo, he be confident say di US-Ghana military co-operation agreement go improve defence for Ghana, den secure peace for di region inside.