Image copyright Wikipedia

Wen some Nigerians wake up on Thursday hear say APC party lose election for Sierra Leone, many of dem begin wonda, say which APC be dat?

Di tin be say APC na political party wey dey registered for Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Di party get di same name for Ghana and Sierra Leone as All People's Congress but e mean All Progressives Congress for Nigeria.

Ghana APC

Di APC for Ghana na one politician Hassan Ayariga form am for 2016 afta im lose presidential primaries for People's National Convention to contest di 2016 election.

Na for January 2018 Electoral Commission of Ghana give di party Final Certificate of registration.

Image copyright Wikipedia

Nigeria APC

Di APC party for Nigeria na Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Muhammadu Buhari and oda politicians join some opposition party dem to form am for 2013.

First dem start as All Peoples Congress but later dem change dia name to All Progressives Congress and for 2015 dem win presidential election for Nigeria.

Sierra Leone APC

Image copyright Wekipedia Image example Sierra Leone APC for rally

Na for 1960 All People's Congress open business as political party for Sierra Leone.

APC become di only party for Sierra Leone for 1978 until 1991. All dat time nobody don think of anything like APC for Nigeria or Ghana.

Di party don test power 1968 to 1992 and from 2007 till 2018 wen dem lose power to Julius Maada Bio.

APC na di only tin dem get in common for dis 3 west African kontri dem odawise none of dem even sabi di oda.