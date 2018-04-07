Image copyright Twitter/@NGSuper_Falcons ‏ Image example Nigeria women's senior football team na di champions for Africa

France take Nigeria do yeye on Friday night as dem nack Super Falcons 8-0 for friendly match.

Di match wey take place for MM Arena Le Mans for France, na part of preparation for di 2019 Women's World Cup.

Di first 45 minutes end with 3-0 against Super Falcons. Na for second half France finish work with anoda five goals dem nack Nigeria.

Di result show say France wey be di 2019 World Cup host dey too 'fast' for Super Falcons wey be like say nobody fit help dem for di match.

Dis record beating wey Nigeria senior football womens' team suffer na repeat of wetin happen for 1995 wen Germany beat Nigeria 8-0.

Di Most Valuable Player of di match enter French player Gauvin Valerie hand because of di 36th, 70th and 78th minute goals dem she score for di match.