Skepta: Nigeria-British rapper don become chief

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Image example Skepta say im go put more time and love for Nigeria

British-Nigerian Grime rapper, Skepta collect chieftaincy title for Ondo State, South-West Nigeria on Wednesday as di 'Amuludun Of Odo-Aje'.

Wetin e mean na 'Chief Entertainer of Odo Aje'.

BBC Yoruba tori person, Busayo Akogun talk say dis title na for people wey carry culture for head and dey protect am.

Skepta wey im real name be, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga bin come Nigeria to do im "Homecoming" concert, wit ogbonge artist dem like Wizkid and Davido.

Di title sweet Skepta for belle and im go ontop social media to talk im mind.

Plenty people don dey congratulate am for dis award including former super model Naomi Campbell.

Last year, tori be say Skepta no gree collect one title for Britain wey dem dey call di member of di order of di British empire, MBE.