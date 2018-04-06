Dem no support media player for your device I go declare for president wen I ready-Kanu Nwankwo

Former Nigerian International footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, don deny di rumour wey bin dey fly up and down say im wan run for di office of di Nigerian president for 2019.

Many local tori pipo for Nigeria bin carry di tori say Kanu declare im intention to contest, but BBC Igbo tori person, Ikechukwu Kalu, hear from Kanu imsef say im no get hand for dat tori.

"First of all we suppose thank God, if pipo fit wake up tomorrow to say Kanu go be president of Nigeria, di giant of Africa, dat na very big message, so I thank God for dat one because e mean say di love dey."

"But di truth na say Kanu no authorise anybody to come out to say e dey go for di president of Nigeria."

"If George Weah don do am, dat one na George Weah, e go first time, second one and e do am, so who know? wen I don ready I go come out like dis to declare to di whole world," na so Kanu talk.

Kanu also get advise for di Super Eagles as dem dey go for di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

"Make dem know say dem dey go there to represent di biggest country for Africa, di giant of Africa, Nigeria."

"If you get am for mind and you sabi say you dey wear di colour green-white-green, you know say you dey go represent like 180 million pipo, you go go out there to make dem proud," na so Kanu talk.