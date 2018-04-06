Why Secondus carry Lai Mohammed go court

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Minister of Information Lai Mohammed release 23 names of pipo wey im say kolobi money for di kontri.

Di National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, don drag di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, go court say im spoil im name.

Tori person for PDP National Chairman, Ike Abonyi, talk dis for statement wey im release on Friday.

Mohammed been mention Secondus name for di list of people wey dem accuse say kolobi money for di country. Dem accuse di PDP National Chairman say im collect N200 million from di former National Security Adviser (NSA).

Secondus lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, deny say im collect any money from di former NSA.

Im give di minister 48 hours to do public apology comot im name for di list and pay am N1.5b damages.

For di suit no/PHC/1013/2018, im ask di court to award am N1.5b as damages for "humiliation, castigation, vilification attack on his person and integrity because of di list."

Im dey claim say di list wey di minister publish spoil im name well-well, im want make court tell Mohammed to withdraw di publication and write apology letter.

Secondus no stop dia oh im want make dem comot im name for all di social media platform and media house wey dem broadcast dat list too.

Oga Secondus want make court stop dem make dem publish things wey go spoil im name.

Im also drag Federal Government of Nigeria with Attorney General of federation and di publishing company too put inside di case.

Di minister never respond ontop dis matter.